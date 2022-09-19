Sonakshi Sinha along with her rumored boyfriend often features in the headlines for their relationship timeline. Amid floating rumors, the actors shared a teaser of their upcoming song which is titled Jodi Blockbuster. The music is scheduled to release on 23 September. Before the release, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal took to Instagram and shared the teaser of the music video. And they shared the video with a caption that reads, “Sadi Jodi Blockbuster khud dekhna… 23rd September ko.” The post was accompanied by the hashtags #blockbuster, #jodiblockbuster, #dhamakarecords, and #teaser.”

Earlier this year, Sonakshi Sinha replied to the wedding rumors with a video with the caption, “Me to the media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho (Why are you adamant in getting me married)?” And also wrote, “Le media:” as the famous Shah Rukh Khan dialogue, “Accha lagta hai mujhe, bohut mazaa aata hai (I feel good. This is fun)” played in the backdrop. The caption on her post read: “Proposal, roka, mehendi, sangeet sab fix kar hi liya hai toh pls mujhe bata do.”

On the other hand Notebook actor, Zaheer Iqbal also spoke on the dating rumors with India today and said, “Now it has been so long, I don’t even care. I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It’s good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that.”

