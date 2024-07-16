Saheb-Sushmita’s Sizzling Chemistry On and Off Screen!

From the Golf green to a cozy cafe in the city, Saheb and Sushmita were seen enjoying each other’s company, and their chemistry was palpable. The actress wore a long dress with open hair and nude makeup, while Saheb was seen in a red and white Punjabi. The duo’s wedding attire added to the excitement, and their chemistry was caught on camera.

Despite the torrential rain, the duo enjoyed each other’s company, and Sushmita was lost in thought while sitting on the cafe’s chequered balcony. The actress was seen wearing a white saree with a jasmine garland on her head, while Saheb was seen in a red Punjabi. The hero was seen taking a few detailed shots and sometimes scolding the actress if necessary. A bit of pride was caught in the heroine’s eyes, although not all of it was expressed in words.

The duo’s friendship has been making waves, and the audience has appreciated their on-screen chemistry. Saheb praised Sushmita in the gap between the decorations and sometimes made fun of her. On the other hand, Sushmita was seen as calm and composed, and Saheb described her as hardworking and dedicated. The actress was seen enjoying kachuri and jilipi, and Saheb was seen enjoying coffee and energy drinks.

Their chemistry on and off screen has been making waves, and their fans are eagerly waiting to see what’s next in store for them. The duo’s camaraderie has added to the excitement of the serial, and the audience has appreciated their friendship. Saheb and Sushmita’s pairing has been one of the most talked-about topics in the industry, and their chemistry is undeniable. With their friendship and chemistry on and off screen, they are surely a pair to watch out for