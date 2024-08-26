Car Accident Scare for Saheb Bhattacharya: Actor Unhurt

In a harrowing incident, actor Saheb Bhattacharya, who plays the lead role of Agnibha Guha in the popular serial ‘Kothha,’ met with a terrible road accident on Friday night. The accident occurred while Saheb was returning home from shooting after booking an app cab. According to Saheb, the driver was driving recklessly when the other vehicle collided with the divider at James Long Sarani, causing the car to turn 180 degrees.

Saheb, fortunate to escape with minor injuries, credited his luck and the timely intervention of local bystanders, who rushed to their aid and provided first aid. His assistant, however, suffered serious injuries, with glass shards entering his hand. Saheb thanked the locals, saying, “They saved us and took us to a nearby hospital. My assistant was ill, but he is fully cured and returned home this morning.”

The incident has raised concerns over reckless driving under the influence of alcohol, with Saheb suspecting that the driver was drunk at the time of the accident. The police have swiftly arrested the driver, and a case of reckless driving under the influence of alcohol is likely to be filed. This incident brings back memories of a similar accident that claimed the life of Saheb’s girlfriend, Sonika Chauhan, on April 29, 2017.

Saheb’s narrow escape is a stark reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and the importance of road safety. The prompt and efficient action of the police in this case is a reassuring sign of our law enforcement’s commitment to keeping our roads safe.