Sai Pallavi is in love, says “Fidaa”

Sai Pallavi is truly an epitome of beauty and grace. Whether on the screen or off the screen, the actress has always been a beauty to look up to, and here’s that one time when she got us Fidaa but going ‘fidaa’, check out

Sai Pallavi, the talented actress from South India, has been creating a buzz in the entertainment industry with her remarkable performances and captivating screen presence. With her unconventional looks and natural acting skills, she has carved a niche for herself in the highly competitive film industry. What’s more, she is widely popular for choosing to keep it natural on the screen unlike her contemporaries.

Apart from her amazing work on the screen, Sai happens to be a celebrated star on social media too. All thanks to her everyday posts and pictures. Here we have shared one of her throwback picture that sparks nothing but vibrancy.

Sai Pallavi says ‘Fidaa’

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture. Looking absolutely stunner in her sheer yellow embellished kurta she teamed it off with black embellished long skirt. The diva completed the look with her long wavy hair, filled-in eyebrows, soft eyes and a gorgeous smile. As she jumps in all fun and cheer in the air, she wrote, ‘Fidaa’ along with a love heart emoji. For the unversed, the picture is from the movie ‘Fidaa’

Check out-

Work Front

Sai Pallavi made her acting debut with this Malayalam romantic-comedy film, where she played the character of Malar in the movie Premam back in 2015. She went on to work in films like Fidaa, Maari 2, Athiran and others. She was seen in Love Story, where she starred alongside with Naga Chaitanya.