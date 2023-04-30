Sai Pallavi is the happiest when in Manali, see pictures

Sai Pallavi needs no introduction. With her spectacular artistry on the screen, the actress has come a long way. However, Sai set an example with her unique persona. Her decision to go makeup less on the screen, to flaunt her bare skin to the world made women feel empowered and comfortable in their own skin.

Her good work, her humble gesture earned her a huge fan following nationwide. And here’s when she got her fans wowed with her Manali pictures on social media, check out below-

Here’s the time when the gorgeous south actress Sai Pallavi took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures on her social media handle. The diva can be seen with her dear friends and family, all decked up in cosy warm winter layers. What we loved about Sai is how flawless she looked in her natural skin. Especially her rosy cheeks got us wide-eyed.

Happy faces ❤️ #solangvalley #manalibaby !!!”

Manali- The Queen Of Himalayas

Manali, situated amidst the stunning Himalayas in the Kullu Valley of Himachal Pradesh, is an enchanting town that draws visitors with its stunning landscapes, scenic views, and an array of adventure sports. Among the prime attractions of Manali is the nearby Rohtang Pass, a high mountain pass that links the Kullu Valley with the Lahaul and Spiti Valleys. This pass offers some of the most breathtaking vistas in the area and is a preferred destination for both tourists and locals.

Manali is also famous for its ancient temples, which are steeped in mythology and legend. The Hidimba Devi Temple, built in the 16th century, is one of the most prominent temples in the area. It is dedicated to Hidimba, the wife of Bhima, one of the heroes of the Indian epic, Mahabharata. The temple’s unique architecture, which features intricate wooden carvings and a four-tiered roof, is a testament to the skills of the local craftsmen.