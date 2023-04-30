ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Sai Pallavi is the happiest when in Manali, see pictures

Sai Pallavi’s throwback pictures of Manali will leave awed, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Apr,2023 12:55:09
Sai Pallavi is the happiest when in Manali, see pictures

Sai Pallavi needs no introduction. With her spectacular artistry on the screen, the actress has come a long way. However, Sai set an example with her unique persona. Her decision to go makeup less on the screen, to flaunt her bare skin to the world made women feel empowered and comfortable in their own skin.

Her good work, her humble gesture earned her a huge fan following nationwide. And here’s when she got her fans wowed with her Manali pictures on social media, check out below-

Sai Pallavi in Manali

Here’s the time when the gorgeous south actress Sai Pallavi took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures on her social media handle. The diva can be seen with her dear friends and family, all decked up in cosy warm winter layers. What we loved about Sai is how flawless she looked in her natural skin. Especially her rosy cheeks got us wide-eyed.

Sharing the pictures, Sai wrote, “Verified
Happy faces ❤️ #solangvalley #manalibaby !!!”

Take a look-

Sai Pallavi is the happiest when in Manali, see pictures 802807

Sai Pallavi is the happiest when in Manali, see pictures 802808

Sai Pallavi is the happiest when in Manali, see pictures 802809

Sai Pallavi is the happiest when in Manali, see pictures 802810

Manali- The Queen Of Himalayas

Manali, situated amidst the stunning Himalayas in the Kullu Valley of Himachal Pradesh, is an enchanting town that draws visitors with its stunning landscapes, scenic views, and an array of adventure sports. Among the prime attractions of Manali is the nearby Rohtang Pass, a high mountain pass that links the Kullu Valley with the Lahaul and Spiti Valleys. This pass offers some of the most breathtaking vistas in the area and is a preferred destination for both tourists and locals.

Manali is also famous for its ancient temples, which are steeped in mythology and legend. The Hidimba Devi Temple, built in the 16th century, is one of the most prominent temples in the area. It is dedicated to Hidimba, the wife of Bhima, one of the heroes of the Indian epic, Mahabharata. The temple’s unique architecture, which features intricate wooden carvings and a four-tiered roof, is a testament to the skills of the local craftsmen.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Rakul Preet Singh is a vision in blue off-shoulder slit gown, Sai Pallavi wins hearts in "5 seconds expression challenge"
Rakul Preet Singh is a vision in blue off-shoulder slit gown, Sai Pallavi wins hearts in "5 seconds expression challenge"
Watch: Fan calls Sai Pallavi 'didi' in Mumbai, her adorable reaction will melt you
Watch: Fan calls Sai Pallavi 'didi' in Mumbai, her adorable reaction will melt you
'Crush Of The Nation' Sai Pallavi and her best smiling moments
'Crush Of The Nation' Sai Pallavi and her best smiling moments
Sai Pallavi speaks about being God's child, fans get emotional
Sai Pallavi speaks about being God's child, fans get emotional
Sai Pallavi and Rashmika Mandanna hug each other at an event, (inside video alert)
Sai Pallavi and Rashmika Mandanna hug each other at an event, (inside video alert)
Sai Pallavi reveals special beauty secret, check out
Sai Pallavi reveals special beauty secret, check out
Latest Stories
Anushka Shetty is the dream girl in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty teaser, watch
Anushka Shetty is the dream girl in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty teaser, watch
Tara Sutaria’s obsession with biryani is so darn relatable
Tara Sutaria’s obsession with biryani is so darn relatable
When in Pune, Kriti Sanon only knows ‘Aamras-Poori’
When in Pune, Kriti Sanon only knows ‘Aamras-Poori’
Review Of Lord Of The Ants: Weird Name For A Queer Classic
Review Of Lord Of The Ants: Weird Name For A Queer Classic
On Dadasaheb Phalke’s Death Anniversary, IWMBuzz Revisits A Wonderful Film On The Father Of Indian Cinema
On Dadasaheb Phalke’s Death Anniversary, IWMBuzz Revisits A Wonderful Film On The Father Of Indian Cinema
Nora Fatehi pens a glitzy story in deep neck red bodycon
Nora Fatehi pens a glitzy story in deep neck red bodycon
Read Latest News