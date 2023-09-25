Movies | Celebrities

Sai Pallavi, Kajal Aggarwal, And Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Divas Show How To Ace Saree Look With Designer Blouse

Sai Pallavi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are top divas in the South industry. Here, take cues to ace saree looks with a designer blouse. Check out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Sep,2023 06:30:55
Sai Pallavi, Kajal Aggarwal, And Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Divas Show How To Ace Saree Look With Designer Blouse 853015

The love of the six-yard saree is never-ending. Whether you style it for a red carpet appearance or for festive, the elegance of the drape fits everywhere. And so our beloved South beauties never miss a chance to ace their look in sarees. But what makes the saree look more attractive is the blouse. Pairing your saree with the perfect blouse design can elevate your look. And so here we show how diva ace their look with designer blouses.

Sai Pallavi In Simple Red Blouse

Gargi actress Sai Pallavi embraces the elegance of a six-yard drape in a bold red saree with sparkle embellished around the borders. With the three-fourth sleeves low neckline matching blouse, she epitomizes minimalism glam. Her no-makeup look always wins the heart. This simple blouse design is a go-to option.

Sai Pallavi, Kajal Aggarwal, And Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Divas Show How To Ace Saree Look With Designer Blouse 853009

Kajal Aggarwal In Motif Pastel Blouse

Ghosty actress Kajal serves a subtle style in the elegance of six-yard as she dons a sky blue silk saree with motif embellished borders. She pairs her saree with a contrasting peach blouse embellished with a white motif, adding an alluring appearance.

Sai Pallavi, Kajal Aggarwal, And Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Divas Show How To Ace Saree Look With Designer Blouse 853013

Sai Pallavi, Kajal Aggarwal, And Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Divas Show How To Ace Saree Look With Designer Blouse 853014

Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Gold Embellished Blouse

Kushi actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes her appearance stunning in a plain, see-through ivory saree. She adds glamour quotient with gold embellishments and a low neckline sleeveless blouse. The open neckline accentuates her beautiful shoulders, elevating her overall glam.

Sai Pallavi, Kajal Aggarwal, And Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Divas Show How To Ace Saree Look With Designer Blouse 853012

Sai Pallavi, Kajal Aggarwal, And Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Divas Show How To Ace Saree Look With Designer Blouse 853011

Sai Pallavi, Kajal Aggarwal, And Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Divas Show How To Ace Saree Look With Designer Blouse 853010

Let us know your choice in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

