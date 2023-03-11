Regarding acting in roles that need performance and have interesting characters, Sai Pallavi is the most famous actress in South cinema. She carved out a niche with her flawless emoting talents, natural attractiveness, and fantastic dancing abilities in less than five years following her spectacular debut as Malar in Premam. She followed her MBBS after a sensational Malayalam debut, then returned in 2017 with Sekhar Kammula’s Telugu film Fidaa. She received ecstatic reviews for her superb depiction of Bhanumati. In addition to romancing Naga Chaitanya in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, Sai Pallavi played a significant part in Venu Udugula’s historical drama Virata Parvam… Her stunning appearance in a saree is something to behold.

In Blue Organza

With a sky blue organza saree by Mrunalini Rao, Sai Pallavi dazzled onlookers while promoting “Love Story” by showcasing her innate beauty. The sheer saree, which costs over a lakh, is stunning with a matching sleeveless blouse with an open back with a matching sleeveless blouse with an open back with a matching sleeveless blouse with an open back. The six-yard staple is beautifully complemented with a pair of silver earrings set with white stones. Moreover, itMoreover, it has Resham embroidery all over the hemline and trim. The gorgeous appearance of the “Premium” actress completely astounded Raashi Khanna, Anupama Parameswaran, and Aishwarya Rajesh.

In White Saree

Sai Pallavi caught many people’s attention when she showed up in a white cotton saree and matching sleeveless top for the pre-release event of the movie “Padi Padi Leche Manasu” in 2018. Bangles, a pair of gold jhumkas, and her naturally curly hair completed the look. The stunning lady is one of the few actors who has turned down endorsement agreements for millions of dollars because of her moral principles. She made news by rejecting a Rs 2 crore offer to appear in a fairness cream advertisement in 2019.

In Cotton White

The natural beauty won the hearts of Keralites in 2019 when she participated in a particular picture session for the festival of Vishu. She complemented her stunning style with a traditional Kundan head chain, bangles, and loose hair after donning a Kerala Kavasu cotton saree. God’s Own Country’s coast served as the location for the filming.

In Beautiful Blue

The 29-year-old actress transformed into the centre of attention during the Kanam pre-release event with her alluring charm while wearing a blue silk saree and matching top. Her side-swept locks and gold bangles complemented the look. Sai Pallavi was the only Indian actress in Forbes India’s 2020 list of the 30 most promising young businesspeople.

In Pink

Sai Pallavi was dressed in a brown tussar saree with a floral motif and a pink blouse with elbow-length sleeves for the left-side position. Next, she chose a pink linen saree on the right side and a contrasting yellow blouse. With oxidized jhumkas, she completed her ensemble.

Source: toi, pinkvilla, ht