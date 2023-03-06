In addition to their acting prowess, some of Bollywood’s most well-known actors are Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, and Ranbir Kapoor.

One of Bollywood’s biggest actors, Salman Khan, is well known for his love of eating. He loves to try new foods because he is a foodie. In addition, Salman is well renowned for his adoration of the rice-and-meat dish known as biryani.

Vicky Kaushal is a different actor who enjoys eating. On his worldwide trips, he has frequently been seen sampling various foods. Punjabi food is Vicky’s preferred cuisine, and he has even expressed how much he enjoys cooking in interviews. Vicky even posted a video of himself cooking supper for his family on social media during the lockdown to showcase his culinary talents.

One of Bollywood’s most well-known actors, Akshay Kumar, is renowned for his love of eating. He follows a strict diet and enjoys working out. But, Akshay is also a food enthusiast and occasionally relishes indulging in his preferred dishes. His favorite cuisine is Thai, and he frequents his favorite places to eat Thai specialties.

Another well-known actor in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor, is renowned for his love of eating. He loves tasting new foods because he is a foodie. His preference is Japanese food, and he frequently sees himself eating at his preferred Japanese eateries in Mumbai. Ranbir is renowned for his fondness of Indian street cuisine, particularly chaat, which he frequently indulges in. He enjoys eating street cuisine, and bhajiya pav and dabelis are among his favorites.

As a result, these Bollywood stars are well-known not only for their skills and attractiveness but also for their passion for cuisine. They enjoy experimenting with new foods and are not averse to occasionally treating themselves to their favorites. Nonetheless, it is necessary for their general well-being and fitness to strike a balance between indulging in food and having a healthy lifestyle.

Source: toi