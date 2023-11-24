Sam Bahadur Promotions: Vicky Kaushal greets netizens with gratitude, says “aapka banda… Rab ka banda”

Vicky Kaushal, the charismatic Bollywood star, recently engaged with fans during the promotional event for “Sam Bahadur.” The actor, set to bring Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s story to life, showcased his excitement on social media, sharing snapshots that exude his magnetic charm.

In his signature style, Vicky donned a sharp white blazer paired with black trousers and a crisp white shirt during the promotional event. The actor’s fashionable look, complemented by black shades, an intense beard, and impeccably blow-dried hair, added a touch of sophistication to the occasion.

“Sam Bahadur” unfolds the remarkable journey of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, spanning four decades and five wars. The film pays a heartfelt tribute to his unwavering bravery and strategic brilliance, notably during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The star-studded cast, including Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Richard Bhakti Klein, Saqib Ayub, and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela, promises a riveting portrayal of key figures in Manekshaw’s life. The film is slated for release on December 1, 2023, inviting audiences to witness the legacy of a military icon on the big screen.