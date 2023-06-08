ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in quest for ‘new hopes’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows off her abstatic body as she struts on the streets, calling ‘hope’ over footpath telephone. She also can be seen cuddling with her pet doggo on streets

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Jun,2023 05:54:09
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in quest for ‘new hopes’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the immensely talented actress, has been keeping herself busy on the work front. After making a significant mark in the South Indian film industry, Samantha has been consistently showcasing her versatility through her choice of roles.

We are eagerly awaiting her upcoming projects, which promise to be a treat for cinema enthusiasts.

Samantha’s new pictures

She took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures. We can see the actress in her stylish gym co-ords. Teamed with no makeup, nerdy eyeglass and ponytail, the actress took a cosy walk on the streets with her doggo. In one, we can see her stopping by a telephone booth, that features ‘Hope’ and sharing the picture, Samantha wrote, “Calling Hope”

Check out-

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in quest for ‘new hopes’ 813654

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in quest for ‘new hopes’ 813655

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in quest for ‘new hopes’ 813656

Work Front

She has showcased her acting prowess in acclaimed films such as “Neethaane En Ponvasantham,” where she portrayed a complex character in a beautiful love story. In “Eega,” she captivated audiences with her portrayal of a woman seeking revenge in a unique fantasy tale. Samantha’s performance in “Rangasthalam” was widely praised, as she brought depth and authenticity to her character in this critically acclaimed Telugu drama.

She earned her pan-Indian recognition after her spectacular work in the movie Pushpa, given her song sequence ‘Oo Antava’ and also Family Man 2.

What are your thoughts on the pictures above? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
In Pics: Unlimited fun in Turkey ft. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
In Pics: Unlimited fun in Turkey ft. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
A Turkish toast to friendship by Samantha for Vijay Deverakonda, see pics
A Turkish toast to friendship by Samantha for Vijay Deverakonda, see pics
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are in awe of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are in awe of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shakuntalam wins prestigious awards at New York International Film Festival
Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shakuntalam wins prestigious awards at New York International Film Festival
What's cooking at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's end?
What's cooking at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's end?
Samantha Ruth Prabhu pours heart-felt birthday wish for Jr NTR
Samantha Ruth Prabhu pours heart-felt birthday wish for Jr NTR
Latest Stories
Tamannaah Bhatia buoys divine in beige pantsuit and pearls
Tamannaah Bhatia buoys divine in beige pantsuit and pearls
Rakul Preet Singh sorts her summer with yum ice-cream
Rakul Preet Singh sorts her summer with yum ice-cream
Rashmika Mandanna’s go-to no-makeup look is on point
Rashmika Mandanna’s go-to no-makeup look is on point
Kareena Kapoor wishes the boss lady Ekta Kapoor on her birthday
Kareena Kapoor wishes the boss lady Ekta Kapoor on her birthday
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan celebrate ZHZB’s ‘super hatke’ success
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan celebrate ZHZB’s ‘super hatke’ success
Watch: Darshan Raval’s fan creates real-life sketch of the singer
Watch: Darshan Raval’s fan creates real-life sketch of the singer
Read Latest News