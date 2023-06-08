Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in quest for ‘new hopes’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the immensely talented actress, has been keeping herself busy on the work front. After making a significant mark in the South Indian film industry, Samantha has been consistently showcasing her versatility through her choice of roles.

Samantha’s new pictures

She took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures. We can see the actress in her stylish gym co-ords. Teamed with no makeup, nerdy eyeglass and ponytail, the actress took a cosy walk on the streets with her doggo. In one, we can see her stopping by a telephone booth, that features ‘Hope’ and sharing the picture, Samantha wrote, “Calling Hope”

Work Front

She has showcased her acting prowess in acclaimed films such as “Neethaane En Ponvasantham,” where she portrayed a complex character in a beautiful love story. In “Eega,” she captivated audiences with her portrayal of a woman seeking revenge in a unique fantasy tale. Samantha’s performance in “Rangasthalam” was widely praised, as she brought depth and authenticity to her character in this critically acclaimed Telugu drama.

She earned her pan-Indian recognition after her spectacular work in the movie Pushpa, given her song sequence ‘Oo Antava’ and also Family Man 2.

