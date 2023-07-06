ADVERTISEMENT
Samantha Ruth Prabhu to go for one-year hiatus after wrapping up for Kushi

According to reports, the actress is reportedly taking the break to keep a check on her health and go for a treatment of her rare disease, myositis. Last year, too the actress took a break from her work after she got diagnosed with the same. She was shooting for Kushi at that point in time.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Jul,2023 05:05:57
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is reportedly preparing to go on an extensive hiatus from her acting career, as per insider sources. It is believed that she will be taking a well-deserved one-year break from the limelight. Samantha is currently involved in the filming of her upcoming projects, namely “Kushi” and the Indian adaptation of “Citadel.” However, once these commitments are fulfilled, she has made the decision to refrain from signing any new Telugu or Bollywood films. In a gesture of professionalism, the talented star has even returned advance payments to producers whom she had previously collaborated with for forthcoming ventures, from which she has now withdrawn her involvement, as mentioned in reports online.

The actress is currently shooting for the movie Kushi, where she is going to star alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The shooting schedule shall be over in the coming three days, and she will also complete shooting for the Indian version of Citadel soon. She is going to star in Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan.

Why Samantha is taking the break?

According to reports, the actress is reportedly taking the break to keep a check on her health and go for a treatment of her rare disease, myositis. Last year, too the actress took a break from her work after she got diagnosed with the same. She was shooting for Kushi at that point in time.

Earlier taking it to her Instagram handle post the debate of her film Shakuntalam, the actress wrote, “It’s been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my body… no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shutdowns and forced restarts. A year of seeking meaning, reflection and introspection. Of professional failures too… to make things more interesting. A year of prayers and poojas… not praying for blessings and gifts… but praying to just find strength and peace.” As quoted by Hindustan Times. She was last seen in Shakuntalam.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.


