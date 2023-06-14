Samantha Ruth Prabhu's magical eyes will make you fall in love

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most adored and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been a part of the South regional entertainment industry and well, we are certainly in awe of everything that she has to offer from her end professionally. From starting off in the South regional entertainment industry to eventually sending shockwaves with her talent and potential in projects like The Family Man 2, Pushpa and many more, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has indeed come a long way forward in her career and how. Her swag game is literally killer and well, we truly all of it coming from her end ladies and gentlemen. Right now, we are all slowly gearing up to see her with Varun Dhawan in Citadel. Some time back, a video of the two dancing inside a lounge in Siberia went viral and we loved it.

As a personality, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently super busy with the shoot of her upcoming film. Her projects are super exciting and no wonder, that’s why, whenever she shares new updates on her social media handle, it becomes all the way more liked and appreciated by the audience for all the good reasons and how. Well, this time, the gorgeous diva has shared a nice photo from her end where she’s dazzling and making us drool in red in her simple look and well, we love it for real. Want to check it out? Here you go –

