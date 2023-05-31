ADVERTISEMENT
Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal pray in Lord Shiva temple in Lucknow, pic goes viral

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are currently gearing up for the release of their latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The movie is set to release on 2nd June, 2023. Let's see the latest happening at their end

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
31 May,2023 08:48:05
Sara Ali Khan is one of the most beautiful and loved performing artistes in the Indian film industry. The diva has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for quite literally many years and well, in this entire timeline, given the kind of success that she’s had professionally, her fans truly have got a lot to be proud of. Whenever Sara shares new and droolworthy photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle, it is nothing less than a supremely entertaining factor for all of them. Her admirers and lovers are her biggest cheerleaders and no wonder, we simply love all of them for all the right reasons. Well, she’s quite lit on social media and we love it. Well, do you all want to see where and how?

Check out this stunning photo shared by Sara Ali Khan where she prays with Vicky Kaushal:

Whenever Sara Ali Khan shares cute and engaging photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle, it is nothing less than a supremely entertaining factor for all of her fans. She always ensures that she shares good enough content from her end that helps her cater to the needs and requirement of all her fans and admirers in the best way possible. Well, this time, the beautiful diva is seen happily praying to the almighty Lord Shiva ahead of the release of their upcoming film aka Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Both of them were spotted praying in Lucknow and the photo has come out to be extremely adorable. Well, here you go folks –

Well, we at IWMBuzz wish Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal all the very best for their upcoming movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Well, let you know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal attend IPL final match as part of promotions of their upcoming film, deets inside
Watch: Sara Ali Khan's mad hilarious dance with Rakhi Sawant will make you LOL
Hrithik Roshan's Ek Pal Ka Jeena moment makes Vicky Kaushal 'deewana'
OMG: Sara Ali Khan And Shubman Gill Unfollow Each Other On Instagram?
Vicky Kaushal Clarifies Viral Video Issue; Salman Khan Hugs Him
What is Sara Ali Khan doing in Kolkata?
Anushka Shetty makes big announcement, fans can't keep calm
Anushka Sen's Bengaluru moment is too special, (beautiful pics inside)
Too Cute: Jannat Zubair Rahmani's unseen adorable childhood snaps go viral
Watch: Avneet Kaur's makeup inspiration for ideal girls' night out
Siddharth Nigam's special BTS connection, says, "I purple you"
Mouni Roy's fun and adorable 'badmaashi' moment is here
