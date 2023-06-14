ADVERTISEMENT
Sara Ali Khan celebrates 'ZHZB' success with Vicky Kaushal, here's how

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most incredible and wonderful actresses and performing artistes that we have around in the film industry and we love her. Well, let's check out the latest that's happening at her end on social media and how she's celebrating the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
14 Jun,2023 08:57:49
Sara Ali Khan is one of the most charming and talented actors in the Hindi film industry. The actress has been doing terrific work for the longest time and we love that about her. She’s the perfect example of an artiste who’s waited patiently for the right time to unleash the best that she’s got in herself and well, we love all of it. Well, all thanks to her hard work, efforts and dedication, Sara Ali Khan became a star in literally no time, especially after the grand success of Kedarnath and Simmba. Ever since then, the actress didn’t look back in his career ever and we love it. Not just in the professional space, Sara Ali Khan is pretty sorted personally too

Check out this latest moment shared by Sara Ali Khan that celebrates the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on social media:

Whenever Sara Ali Khan shares new and engaging photos, videos and reels on her social media handle to woo and charm her fans, internet truly loves every bit of it and can’t keep calm in the genuine sense of the term. Well, this time, she’s seen happily celebrating the success of the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in the most fun and quirky way possible and well, we are loving the vibe from her end. Want to check out and have a glimpse of the same? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and outstanding for real, right folks? Brilliant and sensational, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

