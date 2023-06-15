ADVERTISEMENT
Sara Ali Khan drops unseen BTS moments from Kedarnath on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary

Sara Ali Khan fondly remembered her co-star and friend, Sushant Singh Rajput, on the third anniversary of his passing. Sara shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, accompanied by pictures from their memorable time together on the sets of Kedarnath

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Jun,2023 05:31:59
In a touching tribute, Sara Ali Khan fondly remembered her co-star and friend, Sushant Singh Rajput, on the third anniversary of his passing. Sara shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, accompanied by pictures from their memorable time together on the sets of Kedarnath. It was during this film that Sara made her grand Bollywood debut in 2018, alongside the talented Sushant.

Sara Ali Khan’s tribute to SSR, check out

The pictures shared by Sara took us on a journey down memory lane, capturing the essence of their camaraderie and the beautiful bond they shared. One image depicted the duo seated in a helicopter, en route to the mesmerizing landscapes of Kedarnath. The second picture portrayed Sushant and Sara sitting side by side on a hill, engrossed in their scripts, bringing the characters to life.

In her emotional note, Sara expressed her deep affection and gratitude for Sushant, reminding everyone of the indelible impact he had on her life. It was a heartfelt tribute to a dear friend and a talented actor whose loss continues to be deeply felt by the industry and fans alike.

Sharing the pictures, Sara wrote, “On our way to Kedarnath for the first time. On my way to shoot for the first time. And I know neither are ever going to feel the same again. But somewhere between action, cut, sunrise, rivers, clouds, moonlight, Kedarnath and Allah Hoo I know you’re there. Keep shining amongst your stars From Kedarnath to Andromeda”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

