Sara Ali Khan Exudes ‘Bhartiya Naari’ Vibes In Yellow Saree As She Launches ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’

Sara Ali Khan is a talented and versatile actress in Bollywood. The diva has garnered massive love for her stints on-screen. After an unsuccessful attempt with her OTT film Gaslight, the actress is all set to make a comeback with an inspiring film, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan.’ Today, the diva shares a glimpse of the launch of her film. Let’s take a look below.

Sara Ali Khan’s Bhartiya Naari Look For Film Launch

On Thursday evening, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos of herself from the upcoming film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ launch. The actress turns Bhartiya Naari into a yellow saree for this special movie. The actress dons a beautiful yellow saree from Pero clothing brand. She pairs her look with the matching basic blouse. The blue and yellow geometric pattern of pleats and simple pallu with small embellishments looks gorgeous.

The actress adorns her look with the small earrings and minimal makeup. At the same time, her messy low bun and pink lips elevate her appearance. However, in the other photos, the actress shares glimpses from the launch event where she can be seen sharing space with renowned names.

However, in the caption, she wrote, “Bhartiya Naari

In Indian handcrafted Saari

Sunshine and daisies are so Pyaari

Ke main jao Vaari Vaari

By the samundar and in Hariyali

…Came here to launch #AeWatanMereWatan

And share a piece of hum sabke ka Anmol Ratan.”

‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ is a patriotic film directed by Kannan Iyer, and Sara will play the role of a courageous freedom fighter.

