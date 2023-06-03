ADVERTISEMENT
Sara Ali Khan exudes the ultimate sunset glow

Sara Ali Khan shares beautiful sunset pictures on her social media handle, looking absolutely stunning in her floral pink ethnic wear. Getting the sunset glow all on point, the diva gave goals

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Jun,2023 08:36:27
Sara Ali Khan, the dazzling Bollywood diva, recently took her fans on a mesmerizing journey to a historical site through her remarkable portrayal in the captivating film “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.” With her radiant sunset glow on point, the actress shared a collection of unseen pictures that left her admirers awestruck. In a heartfelt note overflowing with gratitude, Sara expressed her joy as the movie hit the silver screens.

Sara Ali Khan shares special post

In the pictures, we can see her all gorgeous wearing a sheer pink floral saree. She completed the look with a matching blouse. For makeup, she decked it up with her long hair and minimal makeover. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Somya ka sun☀️💓 Theatres mein aao and karo fun 🍿🎬 Behlao hamara heart aur mann ☮️💜
#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke out today!!!!”

Her words resonated with a genuine sense of appreciation, capturing the essence of the film’s release and the immense efforts put forth by the entire team. With her charm and talent shining through, Sara Ali Khan continues to weave her magic, enchanting audiences everywhere she goes.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The movie stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Earlier the stars have been visiting cities to promote their movie. The videos have been going viral all across the social media.

Are you set to watch the movie on the screens? Let us know in the comments

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

