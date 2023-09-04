Sara Ali Khan Gets Candid With Brother Ibrahim Alia Khan In Quirky Snaps

Sara Ali Khan is a social media bug, she loves to share every detail about her personal and professional life with her fans and viewers. And we know we are in for a treat whenever the actress posts new pictures. Yet again, the beauty shares new pictures, but this time with her beloved brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan Gets Candid With Ibrahim Ali Khan In Pictures

For the Gadar 2 success bash in the town, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan appeared on the red carpet together, posing with each other. They graced the carpet in adorable pictures.

And now, Sara Ali Khan shared photoshoot pictures of the duo before they attended the event. In the images, the brother-sister duo caught in candid moments served sibling goals.

Sara Ali Khan graced her look in a hot pink bodycon dress with a low neckline dress. Emilia Wickstead styled her. On the other hand, Ibrahim Ali Khan exudes handsome hunk vibes in a black shirt with a few open buttons paired with charcoal denim.

Sara and Ibrahim posed in the series of pictures, showcasing their adorable bond with each other. Sometimes, they hugged, they teased, and sometimes, they turned sizzling. Kudos to Dinesh Ahuja, who caught the brother-sister duo in the candid moments.

