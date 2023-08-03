ADVERTISEMENT
Sara Ali Khan 'Glams Up' In Beige Couture For 'Gram'

Sara Ali Khan has regularly impressed her fans with her gorgeous style. The actress in the latest pictures got glam up in beige couture. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Aug,2023 10:00:44
Sara Ali Khan is taking our ‘sara’ attention with her embellished look in recent pictures. The actress is soaring the hotness level with her ethnicity in lehenga as she flaunts her picturesque figure. She raised the glamour quotient with her expression and poses.

Sara Ali Khan’s Glam Up Look

The actress recently walked for fashion Etheria, Ceremonial Couture 2023 by Shantanu & Nikhil, along with Aditya Roy Kapoor. For the event, she glammed in a beige couture. Her outfit was a blend of Italian allure with Indian splendor, creating the magic of Gatsby Eta and the grandeur of Roman palaces.

Her butterfly neckline blouse with motif embellished cape and matching skirt looked like a princess walking the hallway. Styled by Vardan Nayak and Sourav Roy, Sara Alia exudes ethnicity through her walk.

Her smokey eye makeup, dewy makeup, and glossy lips rounded her appearance. In contrast, her messy open hairstyle adds an extra dose of glamour. She flaunted her midriff in her striking poses for the photoshoot.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in tinsel town. She marked her debut with Kedarnath and rose to fame with her performance. She has worked in films Simba, Atrangi, Gas Light, Coolie No.1, Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke, and many others.

Did you like Sara Ali Khan’s embellished avatar? Please drop your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

