Atrangi Re actress Sara Ali Khan is a gorgeous diva in B-town. Her sartorial fashion choices have made her one of the most awaited stars on red carpets of events, shows, functions, etc. Yet again, the diva makes fans crazy over her regal look in Manish Malhotra’s new outfit collection. And to be honest, words fall less to describe Sara Ali Khan’s appearance in the Antique Gold Zari ensemble.

Sara Ali Khan’s Regal Outfit

Sara Ali Khan got ready in a beautiful lehenga dress by Manisha Malhotra’s collection. She exuded queen vibes in a black royal, timeless, intricately designed, embroidered, and antique gold zari work for the special opening of the cultural night at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. She styled her look with dewy gold makeup, long earrings, and a middle-part bun. She looked stunning in this ethnic look.

Sara Ali Khan shared these pictures a week ago on her Instagram account. She posed, flaunting her picturesque figure throughout the photoshoot. The actress also made some reels embracing ethnicity. The diva has always made fans go mesmerized with her ethnic looks. And it will be exciting to see Sara Ali Khan’s other traditional look for Ramzan Eid, 2023.

Sara Ali Khan’s Work

Sara Ali Khan has been featured in films like Atrange Re, Love Aaj Kal, Kedarnath, Simmba, etc. Recently she appeared in the film Gaslight. Also, she will appear in Metro..In Dino, alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor.

