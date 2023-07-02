Sara Ali Khan hits back at trolls opens up on why she visits temples, read

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has recently responded to the hate and criticism she received on social media for visiting various temples to seek blessings. After sharing pictures from her visit to Khajrana Temple and Mahakaleshwar in Madhya Pradesh, Sara faced severe trolling from a certain section of social media users who questioned her actions as a follower of Islam.

Sara Ali Khan on visiting temples

In an interview, Sara addressed the issue and expressed her indifference towards the trolling and negativity. She stated that people have a habit of finding entertainment in such matters and that she is not bothered by it. The actress confidently stated, “I don’t mind.”

She added, “What’s important is that my work needs to speak. Finally after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke I hashtag myself, and see articles talking about my songs, chemistry with Vicky (Kaushal), box office numbers, people are appreciating my film. So if every third person is trolling me, I don’t mind. Provided the work I do for the audiences does not go unnoticed, this is background noise. Aapko achha lagega, toh theek hai, nahi lagega, toh aisa nahi hai ki nahi jaaungi. It is my personal choice.” As quoted by Free Press Journal.

Sara’s calm and composed response reflects her resilience and ability to rise above the negativity. Despite facing criticism, she continues to prioritize her beliefs and values, unapologetically embracing her spiritual side and seeking solace in different religious places.

Her stance serves as a reminder that one’s personal faith should not be a subject of judgment or negativity, and individuals have the right to practice their beliefs freely without fear of backlash.