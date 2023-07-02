ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Sara Ali Khan hits back at trolls opens up on why she visits temples, read

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has recently responded to the hate and criticism she received on social media for visiting various temples to seek blessings. Scroll below to read

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Jul,2023 03:35:26
Sara Ali Khan hits back at trolls opens up on why she visits temples, read

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has recently responded to the hate and criticism she received on social media for visiting various temples to seek blessings. After sharing pictures from her visit to Khajrana Temple and Mahakaleshwar in Madhya Pradesh, Sara faced severe trolling from a certain section of social media users who questioned her actions as a follower of Islam.

Sara Ali Khan on visiting temples

In an interview, Sara addressed the issue and expressed her indifference towards the trolling and negativity. She stated that people have a habit of finding entertainment in such matters and that she is not bothered by it. The actress confidently stated, “I don’t mind.”

She added, “What’s important is that my work needs to speak. Finally after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke I hashtag myself, and see articles talking about my songs, chemistry with Vicky (Kaushal), box office numbers, people are appreciating my film. So if every third person is trolling me, I don’t mind. Provided the work I do for the audiences does not go unnoticed, this is background noise. Aapko achha lagega, toh theek hai, nahi lagega, toh aisa nahi hai ki nahi jaaungi. It is my personal choice.” As quoted by Free Press Journal.

Sara’s calm and composed response reflects her resilience and ability to rise above the negativity. Despite facing criticism, she continues to prioritize her beliefs and values, unapologetically embracing her spiritual side and seeking solace in different religious places.

Her stance serves as a reminder that one’s personal faith should not be a subject of judgment or negativity, and individuals have the right to practice their beliefs freely without fear of backlash.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Major Throwback: When Sara Ali Khan had a special meeting with Nora Fatehi
Major Throwback: When Sara Ali Khan had a special meeting with Nora Fatehi
Watch: Sara Ali Khan gets a special gift, reaction gets caught on camera
Watch: Sara Ali Khan gets a special gift, reaction gets caught on camera
Namrata threatened me: Is Sara Ali Khan in danger?
Namrata threatened me: Is Sara Ali Khan in danger?
Saif & Sara In Ad Together, Saif Confirms
Saif & Sara In Ad Together, Saif Confirms
Meet Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Sapnon Ki Rani’
Meet Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Sapnon Ki Rani’
Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Saif all say ‘cheese’ in jeans
Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Saif all say ‘cheese’ in jeans
Latest Stories
Shruti Haasan Goes Quirky With Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika
Shruti Haasan Goes Quirky With Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana makers are trying to keep the epic ‘authentic’ after Adipurush row
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana makers are trying to keep the epic ‘authentic’ after Adipurush row
Tamannaah Bhatia’s love for ‘cutting chai’ is all relatable, see pic
Tamannaah Bhatia’s love for ‘cutting chai’ is all relatable, see pic
Priyanka Chopra exits ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, netizens eye Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani for replacement
Priyanka Chopra exits ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, netizens eye Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani for replacement
Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ gets delayed, deets inside
Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ gets delayed, deets inside
Parents-to-be Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya head for dinner date together, watch
Parents-to-be Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya head for dinner date together, watch
Read Latest News