Sara Ali Khan Looks Wow In Bridal Lehenga, Saba Pataudi Reacts

Bollywood beauty Sara Ali Khan is a well-known name in the industry. With her amazing performance on screen and active social media presence, sharing engaging and quirky posts, she has garnered massive love from the masses. In her recent dump, the Gaslight actress dropped a series of photos of herself embracing a bridal look in a beautifully embellished bridal lehenga, showcasing her irresistible elegance.

But it seems her aunt Saba Pataudi has different opinions about her new look, which has sparked a new debate on the internet. Saba’s unique perspective and Sara’s ethereal glam have intrigued fans.

Sara Ali Khan dazzled the scene in a stunning pink bridal lehenga featuring artistic craftsmanship and hard work with every intricate detail. Her overall appearance was all about grace and charm as she sealed her look with the neatly tied bun and complementing makeup. The masterpiece necklace set and maan tika wows her bridal touch. With these pictures, Sara gets candid, embracing the bridal look in front of the camera.

However, the unexpected comment from Saba grabbed all attention as she wrote, “Let’s get u married.” This quirky comment intrigued fans and gave a hint of future plans. A user wrote, “Sahi pakde hai Mam, we are eagerly waiting for that day.” The second said, “who she is gonna get married to?”

