Sara Ali Khan remembers Lord Shiva, vibes with "Namo Namo" song by Amit Trivedi

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most adorable, fun-loving and cute actresses that we have got presently in the Hindi entertainment industry. For all those who aren’t aware, the gorgeous diva from the Pataudi family started her career in the year 2018 with Kedarnath alongside late Sushant Singh Rajput and well, given the kind of success and fandom that she’s already enjoyed in her career till now, we can certainly say that she’s done incredibly well for herself. The last few years in particular have been quite phenomenal and amazing on a professional front for Sara Ali Khan and well, the journey ahead is only going to get bigger and better. Her fan following and popularity needs no introduction and that’s why, she certainly makes the most of her popularity and how. She’s incredibly hardworking and most importantly, more often than not, she picks the right kind of films for herself that helps her audience resonate with her.

Check out the latest that’s happening in Sara Ali Khan’s life:

When it comes to giving her fans a nice sneak-peek into her personal life, Sara Ali Khan loves to give her fans a glimpse of her special diaries. Well, guess what’s the latest that’s happening in Sara Ali Khan’s life right now? Well, seems like the beautiful diva is in a mood to enjoy some spiritual vibes as she vibes to the beats of popular ‘Namo Namo’ song from her debut movie Kedarnath that’s sung by none other than stellar singer Amit Trivedi. She shared a candid snap of herself while attaching the song on her Instagram post and well, her Monday is indeed spiritual and entertaining at the same time. Want to get a glimpse of the same? Here’s your lucky chance –

Work Front:

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in a project by Laxman Utekar that also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role and we are super excited. Well, how excited are you all? Let us certainly know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to only IWMBuzz.com