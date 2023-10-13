Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan: Celeb-Approved Navratri lehenga designs for girls [Photos]

Navratri, the festival of vibrant colours, foot-tapping music, and enchanting dance, is just around the corner. And what better way to celebrate this nine-day extravaganza than with fabulous lehengas that set the festive spirit soaring? Celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan have always been at the forefront of fashion trends, showcasing their impeccable style at Navratri events. They’ve set the stage on fire with their unique lehenga designs, proving that Navratri is not just about dance but also about dazzling in style. So, for all the girls looking to make a statement this Navratri, these celeb-approved lehenga designs are your go-to inspiration to dance, twirl, and celebrate with a dash of glamour. Get ready to rock the dandiya raas with confidence and flair – because these lehengas are your ticket to becoming the life of the Navratri party!

Suhana Khan: The Swan of Elegance

Suhana Khan knows how to take elegance to the next level, and her choice of outfit for day-time garba parties is nothing short of spectacular. With her ethereal white lehenga choli, she channeled her inner swan, floating gracefully on the dance floor. The intricate embroidery on the lehenga choli adds a touch of sophistication, making it a perfect pick for the festive occasion. Suhana kept her hair sleek and pulled back into a ponytail, allowing her outfit to take the spotlight. With minimal makeup and a pair of drop jhumkas, she exudes an understated charm that’s perfect for the daytime revelries of Navratri.

Shanaya Kapoor: Simple, Glam, Contemporary

Shanaya Kapoor’s Navratri fashion mantra is simple, glamorous, and decidedly contemporary. She dons a beautiful floral lehenga choli in vibrant red, a color that resonates with the festive spirit. The ensemble features a plunging deep neckline and a high-waisted floral red skirt, striking a balance between tradition and modernity. With her wavy long hair and minimal makeup, Shanaya’s look is a testament to effortless style. The addition of a black bindi adds an extra element of charm, turning her into a contemporary vision of grace and confidence.

Sara Ali Khan: Pink Perfection

Sara Ali Khan lights up the dance floor in her stunning pink embellished lehenga choli. The golden embroidery work on the choli and the beautiful embroidery on the skirt add a touch of opulence to her ensemble. She elevates the look with a stylish silk pink dupatta that drapes elegantly, and her long wavy hairdo completes the picture of traditional beauty with a contemporary twist. Bold makeup enhances her features, ensuring she’s the star of the Navratri night. Sara’s fashion sense is a testament to her vivacity, and her pink perfection is a surefire way to shine amidst the festive fervor.

When it’s time to celebrate the spirit of Navratri, these celebrity-inspired lehenga designs offer the perfect blend of tradition and contemporary style. Whether you prefer the elegance of Suhana Khan, the contemporary chic of Shanaya Kapoor, or the opulent charm of Sara Ali Khan, there’s a Navratri look for every style enthusiast. So, grab your lehengas, get your dandiya sticks ready, and prepare to dance the night away with confidence and flair. Navratri is all about celebrating tradition, and with these fabulous lehengas, you’re guaranteed to do it in style!