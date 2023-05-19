ADVERTISEMENT
Sara Ali Khan turns 'heroine of romance' in France, see viral pics

Sara Ali Khan stuns in her sheer all black bodycon gown as she lands in France. The pictures are too dreamy to believe, and here we have decoded her style for the day, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 May,2023 05:54:34
Bollywood’s enchanting star, Sara Ali Khan, continues to captivate the fashion world with her impeccable style at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Making an unforgettable debut on the red carpet, the Atrangi Re actress has been consistently dazzling ever since. In her latest Instagram post, Sara Ali Khan graces our screens in a mesmerizing black gown adorned with golden accents, crafted by the renowned fashion house Moschino.

These stunning snapshots were taken at the glamorous opening day party held on Tuesday night, showcasing the actress’s exquisite taste and effortless elegance. Check out below-

Sara Ali Khan’s look for the night

Radiating elegance, the enchanting actor, Sara Ali Khan, graced the Cannes Film Festival with her captivating presence in a striking all-black ensemble, adorned with a heart-shaped golden embellishment. A perfect complement to her attire, Sara carried a meticulously crafted black and gold bag, exuding sophistication and style. As a distinguished guest of Vanity Fair and the esteemed Red Sea Film Festival, Sara’s resplendent appearance at the high-profile event left onlookers in awe of her beauty and grace.

Sharing the pictures, Sara wrote, “France is to me the heroine in the romance of all the nations of all time.” — Lt. William Arthur Sirmon”

Here take a look-

Sara Ali Khan turns 'heroine of romance' in France, see viral pics 808461

Sara Ali Khan turns 'heroine of romance' in France, see viral pics 808462

Sara Ali Khan turns 'heroine of romance' in France, see viral pics 808463

Sara Ali Khan turns 'heroine of romance' in France, see viral pics 808464

Earlier she turned heads as she graced the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival, all decked up in stylish lehenga choli designed by the very popular Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The approach got her fans immensely happy and impressed.

Have a look-

Sara Ali Khan turns 'heroine of romance' in France, see viral pics 808457

Sara Ali Khan turns 'heroine of romance' in France, see viral pics 808458

Sara Ali Khan turns 'heroine of romance' in France, see viral pics 808459

Sara Ali Khan turns 'heroine of romance' in France, see viral pics 808460

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

