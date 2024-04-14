Sara Ali Khan Turns Up The Heat In Sizzling Western Outfits And Style!

The stunning Sara Ali Khan, a renowned actress and style icon, confidently sets trends in the glamorous world of fashion. Her recent Elle Magazine photoshoot is a testament to her unique sense of style. Let’s delve into her latest looks.

Sara Ali Khan’s Western Outfit Appearance-

In her Instagram post, the captivating Sara Ali Khan dons a silver halter-neckline, sleeveless and black duo shaded outfit, radiating elegance. Her sleek tight bun, along with the choice of heavy base makeup, black eyeshadow, kajal kohl, blushy shimmery highlighted cheek and light brown creamy lips, adds to her glamorous appearance. She completes her look with a pink and silver watch.

BTS Moments In Black Outfits

In the video, she opted for a black sheer sequin-embellished high round neckline, full sleeves floor-length gown for the first look. She fashioned her look with a puffed messy bun hairstyle and nude shade makeup. In the second look, the actress appeared sizzling hot in a black shimmery strapless plunging neckline in a little flared mini dress. She rounded off her look with a middle-parted high bun with a long-length bang, minimal makeup with brown lips, and paired with the black watch and black stilettos.

In the third look, the diva opted for a shirtless sequin blazer dress. She complimented her outfit with a wet hairstyle set at the back, glam makeup with grey eyeshadow, and nude glossy lips. In the video, she flaunts her looks by posing for the photoshoot and makes laugh moments during the shoot.

Did you like seeing Sara’s latest Western outfit? Share your opinions in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.