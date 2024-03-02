Sara Ali Khan Ups Her Western Fashion Game in Green Ruffle Gown; See Photos

Indian actress Sara Ali Khan is well-known for both her distinctive sense of style and her adaptable acting abilities. She frequently blends classic and modern looks to achieve her unique style. Sara Ali Khan isn’t hesitant to try new looks and ensembles; her style blends traditional Indian and contemporary Western elements. These are some of the well-known fashion statements she has made. She frequently tries out new styles and methods. She posted several photographs from today’s photo shoots to Instagram, featuring herself in a green ruffle gown. Examine the picture below.

Sara Ali Khan’s Gown Look

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress uploaded a picture series of herself in a green ruffle gown on Instagram. She looks stunning in light green ruffled off-shoulder sleeves, ruched midriff-fitted, with an attached pleated thigh-high slit floor-length gown. She fashioned her hair in a messy, puffed, tight bun hairstyle. The diva applied peach shade makeup with shimmery eyes and matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with gold ear studs, silver and diamond rings, and heels.

What do you think of Sara Ali Khan’s green gown? Let us know your views in the comments box below.