Sara Ali Khan's Colorful Cardigan, Long Denim Skirt, And Bennie Are Playful Autumn Vacation Goals

Sara Ali Khan is a heartthrob of Bollywood, and like many of us, she is too fond of traveling to new places. And this time, she is enjoying her chilly vacation in Europe. With the latest Instagram post, Sara shares goals to ace the autumn vibes in the minimal and preppy style, wearing a cardigan with a denim skirt and bennie.

Decoding Sara Ali Khan’s Autumn Fashion

On Thursday evening, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos embracing the chill autumn season in her comfort and warm style. In the images, the diva can be seen wearing a folding buttoned-up cardigan paired with a layered long denim skirt. She completes her look with the cool Bennie over her head. In the overall look, Sara exudes irresistible charm.

Her styling doesn’t end here! She opts for layers of chain to add an extra dose of fun vibes to her autumn fashion. The rosy makeover gives her a sense of sensuality. Not to forget to mention the nose ring, which looks refreshing with her style. The blue bag around her waist rounds up her statement look. As usual, with the white chunky shoes.

With a cup of coke in her hand, posing in front of Mari Go Round and the Library. She also posed on the streets of Europe, flaunting her style.