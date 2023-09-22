Movies | Celebrities

Sara Ali Khan's Colorful Cardigan, Long Denim Skirt, And Bennie Are Playful Autumn Vacation Goals

Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying her time vacationing in Europe. With her new post, the diva shares goals to slay the autumn vacation in a colorful cardigan, denim skirt, and bennie. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Sep,2023 07:45:26
Sara Ali Khan's Colorful Cardigan, Long Denim Skirt, And Bennie Are Playful Autumn Vacation Goals 854002

Sara Ali Khan is a heartthrob of Bollywood, and like many of us, she is too fond of traveling to new places. And this time, she is enjoying her chilly vacation in Europe. With the latest Instagram post, Sara shares goals to ace the autumn vibes in the minimal and preppy style, wearing a cardigan with a denim skirt and bennie.

Decoding Sara Ali Khan’s Autumn Fashion

On Thursday evening, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos embracing the chill autumn season in her comfort and warm style. In the images, the diva can be seen wearing a folding buttoned-up cardigan paired with a layered long denim skirt. She completes her look with the cool Bennie over her head. In the overall look, Sara exudes irresistible charm.

Sara Ali Khan's Colorful Cardigan, Long Denim Skirt, And Bennie Are Playful Autumn Vacation Goals 854003

Sara Ali Khan's Colorful Cardigan, Long Denim Skirt, And Bennie Are Playful Autumn Vacation Goals 854004

Her styling doesn’t end here! She opts for layers of chain to add an extra dose of fun vibes to her autumn fashion. The rosy makeover gives her a sense of sensuality. Not to forget to mention the nose ring, which looks refreshing with her style. The blue bag around her waist rounds up her statement look. As usual, with the white chunky shoes.

With a cup of coke in her hand, posing in front of Mari Go Round and the Library. She also posed on the streets of Europe, flaunting her style.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Sibling Goals: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s traditional photoshoot is leaving internet in awe 853370
Sibling Goals: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s traditional photoshoot is leaving internet in awe
Teacher’s Day 2023: Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude for directors 848920
Teacher’s Day 2023: Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude for directors
Sara Ali Khan Gets Candid With Brother Ibrahim Alia Khan In Quirky Snaps 848402
Sara Ali Khan Gets Candid With Brother Ibrahim Alia Khan In Quirky Snaps
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Kangana Ranaut, Rhea Chakraborty to Sara Ali Khan celebrate in style 847323
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Kangana Ranaut, Rhea Chakraborty to Sara Ali Khan celebrate in style
Sneak Peek Into Sara Ali Khan's 'Flashy' Glamour In Monochrome Set 844349
Sneak Peek Into Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Flashy’ Glamour In Monochrome Set
Sara Ali Khan shares Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebration photos, writes a cute wish 843278
Sara Ali Khan shares Saif Ali Khan’s birthday celebration photos, writes a cute wish

Latest Stories

Paras Kalnawat In Kurta Pajama Or Dheeraj Dhoopar In Black Suit: Who Is Your Inspiration For Festive Ocassion? 853980
Paras Kalnawat In Kurta Pajama Or Dheeraj Dhoopar In Black Suit: Who Is Your Inspiration For Festive Ocassion?
Inside TMKOC fame Nidhi Bhanushali’s yoga regimen [Photos] 854134
Inside TMKOC fame Nidhi Bhanushali’s yoga regimen [Photos]
Oomph Reigns! Jasmin Bhasin cuts it chic in black deep-neck satin shirt dress 854045
Oomph Reigns! Jasmin Bhasin cuts it chic in black deep-neck satin shirt dress
Rule in your bold sarees with simple blouse designs like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma 854105
Rule in your bold sarees with simple blouse designs like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma
Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia 854121
Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia
Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Samantha Ruth Prabhu keep their glam on edge in one piece dresses [Photos] 854141
Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Samantha Ruth Prabhu keep their glam on edge in one piece dresses [Photos]
Read Latest News