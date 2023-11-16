Sara Ali Khan’s golden glow in embellished lehenga creates stir on internet [Photos]

Sara Ali Khan just dropped a bomb on Instagram, and we’re all picking our jaws up off the floor! Picture this: a sunshine yellow lehenga choli that’s practically stealing the spotlight. Gold embellishments? Check. Matching dupatta for that extra ‘wow’ factor? Double check. This girl knows how to turn heads!

But it’s not just about the outfit – it’s the whole vibe. Sara’s got those wavy locks playing peek-a-boo with sleek eyebrows, and don’t even get me started on those pink lips – talk about a glam slam! Her eyes are doing some serious storytelling, and we’re here for it.

And as if that wasn’t enough, she throws in a killer choker neckpiece and some snazzy bangles, just to make sure the fashion game is on point. In her own words, she’s “Dreaming of my past life… as Jodha. Meanwhile, in the new life – Happy New Year!” Classic Sara, keeping it real and dreamy all at once.

Can we just take a moment to appreciate how she effortlessly blends the traditional with the modern? Sara Ali Khan isn’t just making fashion statements; she’s writing a whole fashion saga, and we’re totally hooked! Can’t wait to see what she pulls off next – fashion goals, much?