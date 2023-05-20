Sara Ali Khan's 'spam' is all 'glam'

Sara Ali Khan keeps her glam on check at Cannes, spams her Instagram with back-to-back pictures from the event. Here’s how she is keeping it up with her oomph in shimmers

Adorned in couture masterpieces, Sara Ali Khan exudes an air of sophistication that leaves onlookers in awe. Her sartorial choices blend classic refinement with contemporary allure, creating a mesmerizing tapestry of glamour. Each outfit she dons tells a story, reflecting her vibrant personality and unmatched poise.

From red carpet galas to high-profile events, Sara Ali Khan’s fashion sense never fails to captivate. She embraces an array of silhouettes, from ethereal gowns that cascade with grace to sleek and tailored ensembles that accentuate her statuesque figure.

And that’s what here Cannes saga is veiled out of.

While Sara keeps it all elegant with her fashion preps, the actress has now taken it to her Instagram handle to share another set of pictures on social media handle, where we can see her all decked up in stylish shimmery silver gown.

Sara Ali Khan stuns in shimmers

In the realm of star-studded extravagance, where Vanity Fair and the Red Sea International Film Festival after-party in Cannes collided, Sara picked up a shimmery tassel gown in silver. Single-stone studs delicately adorned her ears, accentuating her natural beauty with understated grace. A diamond bracelet adorned her wrist, each facet twinkling in harmony with her radiant presence.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote a hilarious rhyme saying, “Sorry for the spam💁🏻‍♀️Feeling too Glam 💫🪄🌟 Seeing this clear water- sara nearly swam 🤔 But then decided against it- only for my gram fam”

Here take a look-