Saree, Lehenga To Crop Top And Skirt: Shilpa Shetty's Fashion Book Is All About Trendy Picks

The style icon Shilpa Shetty is not unknown to make head-turning appearances with her impeccable fashion choices. Whether styling for red carpet moments or parties, she knows how to ace her look every time. Also, her outfits become a new trendsetter. This new Instagram dump of her stunning fashion book is no exception.

Bohemian Style

Sukhee actress aces her sassy look in a white crop top paired with a ruffle white long skirt and rocks her look with the white jacket. Not to forget to mention the oxidized necklace pieces, which look attractive. With the gold ring footwear, she completes her look.

The Fiery Red Avatar

This Indo-western style is in trend. She looked stunning in the simple blouse paired with a ruffle pleats skirt and matching dupatta. The sleek, oxidized masterpiece necklace elevates her glam.

Colorful Saree Look

Shilpa Shetty serves six yards of elegance in this beautiful, colorful saree with a designer blouse. The gajra bun and jhumkas add to her desi look.

Slaying In Satin Gown

The beautiful actress Shilpa slays her style in the satin gown with a pleated detail around her waist. The green pendant necklace adds sparkle.

The Lehenga Love

Shilpa Shetty looks the epitome of beauty in a gold sleeveless blouse paired with a pleated tangerine lehenga skirt and a matching dupatta with gold work. With the motif and stones embellished necklace, she rounds up her glam.

Crop-top and Skirt

Lastly, revive the love for a long skirt with this printed multi-color skirt paired with a white and blue striped bralette and jacket. The gold earrings add a sense of sophistication.

