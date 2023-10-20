Movies | Celebrities

Saree To Salwar Suit: Shilpa Shetty's Traditional Collection Is Perfect Festive Inspiration

Shilpa Shetty is a fashion queen. The actress in her latest photos reveals some amazing traditional collections for you, which can be your festive picks. Check out the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 Oct,2023 03:00:52
Credit: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty is a fashion enthusiast. The diva never fails to capture hearts with her trendy picks. This time, the actress reveals some amazing traditional collections for her fans with her caption, “Eat. Pray. Slay looks. Sleep. Repeat.” Her collection includes outfits from sarees to salwar suits. Let’s check it out.

1) Saree

Shilpa blooms in the beautiful yellow silk saree. The floral print looks refreshing; she pairs her look with a white and yellow striped plunging blouse. She completes her look with an open hairstyle and sunshine makeup.

Saree To Salwar Suit: Shilpa Shetty's Traditional Collection Is Perfect Festive Inspiration 862830

2) Floral Lehenga

Sukhee actress Shilpa flaunts her bubbly vibes in the beautiful green and pink floral lehenga. The sleeveless blouse paired with the long lehenga skirt and matching dupatta looks gorgeous.

Saree To Salwar Suit: Shilpa Shetty's Traditional Collection Is Perfect Festive Inspiration 862831

3) The Printed Lehenga

The stunning actress Shilpa looks enchanting in the printed bohemian Lehenga set. She adorns her comfy and stylish look with oxidized earrings and bangles. With the complementing makeup, she looks alluring.

Saree To Salwar Suit: Shilpa Shetty's Traditional Collection Is Perfect Festive Inspiration 862832

4) Sharara

The actress flaunts her vibrant fashion with the royal blue kaftan kurta and colorful long sharara pants. Her bold makeup and hairstyle adorn her look. The contemporary accessories styles her glam.

Saree To Salwar Suit: Shilpa Shetty's Traditional Collection Is Perfect Festive Inspiration 862833

5) Salwar Suit

The diva styles herself in a satin pink kurta with gold embroidery. She pairs her look with palazzo pants with gold pants. The printed shrug looks stylish. In contrast, the gold jhumkas and gold jutis add sparkle to her look.

Saree To Salwar Suit: Shilpa Shetty's Traditional Collection Is Perfect Festive Inspiration 862834

Which outfit did you like? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

