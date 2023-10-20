Saree To Salwar Suit: Shilpa Shetty's Traditional Collection Is Perfect Festive Inspiration

Shilpa Shetty is a fashion enthusiast. The diva never fails to capture hearts with her trendy picks. This time, the actress reveals some amazing traditional collections for her fans with her caption, “Eat. Pray. Slay looks. Sleep. Repeat.” Her collection includes outfits from sarees to salwar suits. Let’s check it out.

1) Saree

Shilpa blooms in the beautiful yellow silk saree. The floral print looks refreshing; she pairs her look with a white and yellow striped plunging blouse. She completes her look with an open hairstyle and sunshine makeup.

2) Floral Lehenga

Sukhee actress Shilpa flaunts her bubbly vibes in the beautiful green and pink floral lehenga. The sleeveless blouse paired with the long lehenga skirt and matching dupatta looks gorgeous.

3) The Printed Lehenga

The stunning actress Shilpa looks enchanting in the printed bohemian Lehenga set. She adorns her comfy and stylish look with oxidized earrings and bangles. With the complementing makeup, she looks alluring.

4) Sharara

The actress flaunts her vibrant fashion with the royal blue kaftan kurta and colorful long sharara pants. Her bold makeup and hairstyle adorn her look. The contemporary accessories styles her glam.

5) Salwar Suit

The diva styles herself in a satin pink kurta with gold embroidery. She pairs her look with palazzo pants with gold pants. The printed shrug looks stylish. In contrast, the gold jhumkas and gold jutis add sparkle to her look.

Which outfit did you like? Let us know in the comments box below.