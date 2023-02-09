Shah Rukh Khan is Bollywood’s undisputed Badshah and in the true sens of the term. The actor has been literally winning hearts and raising the heat with his presence in movies and well, no wonder, he’s one of the most entertaining and happy-go-lucky personalities around in the Indian entertainment industry. SRK, as we all know is not just a name. He is an emotion and in the true sense of the term. Innumerable people all over the globe love Shah Rukh Khan unconditionally and never really shy away from showing him love and affection whenever they get an opportunity. Before 2023, he wasn’t having the best of phases in the box office. But with Pathaan, he literally smashed all box office records and for real.

Off-late, owing to the release of Pathaan movie, Shah Rukh Khan enhanced and increased his activities on social media to a great extent and we totally loved it, didn’t we? From holding special #ASKSRK sessions to replying to some of his colleagues from the industry, he’s done it all and for real. Well, this time, he’s dropped a special and supremely droolworthy selfie from his end with a tinge of sunkissed hue and well, we are totally loving it for real. Well, do you all wish to check it out? See below folks –

