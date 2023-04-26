Shah Rukh Khan Helps Aryan Khan In His First Directorial Debut

ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Apr,2023 12:45:54
The son of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, didn’t want to become an actor. However, he has other talents, and the starkid is making his directorial debut with a commercial ad. The new streetwear brand features both Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan. In addition, Aryan Khan directed the ad. Read more to know the whole story.

Aryan Khan Directorial Debut

The new streetwear brand ad is out, which marked the directorial debut of Aryan Khan. The ad features Aryan Khan struggling to develop a good tagline for the brand. However, confused with many options and thoughts, Aryan Khan paints the board with red paint and walks away. And it is the moment Shah Rukh Khan arrives and slashes the red mark by Aryan, making it a cross sign. And this is the logo of the brand.

You must watch it yourself for a better experience:-

In contrast, talking about Aryan Khan not being an actor, Shah Rukh Khan, in an interview, revealed that “He (Aryan) doesn’t have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he’s a good writer… I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me.”

Aryan Khan Social Media

The star kid Aryan Khan is active on his Instagram account and regularly shares pictures and his life updates. He has more than 2.7 million followers on his Instagram. And his Instagram feed is a buffet of his family diaries.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

