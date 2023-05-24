ADVERTISEMENT
Shah Rukh Khan meets 60-year-old cancer patient over video call, offers financial help

Shah Rukh Khan, widely hailed as the king of hearts, once again demonstrated his unwavering benevolence. The renowned actor recently went the extra mile by making a video call to one of his devoted fans, a 60-year-old individual who is bravely fighting a battle against cancer.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 May,2023 22:05:32
Shah Rukh Khan, widely hailed as the king of hearts, once again demonstrated his unwavering benevolence. The renowned actor recently went the extra mile by making a video call to one of his devoted fans, a 60-year-old individual who is bravely fighting a battle against cancer. This ardent admirer expressed a heartfelt desire to meet the iconic superstar, and Khan graciously granted this wish, exemplifying his remarkable humility and genuine concern for his followers.

SRK’s sweet gesture towards the patient

Shivani Chakraborty, a 60-year-old patient residing in Khardah, North 24 Parganas, has displayed unwavering adoration for Bollywood’s “Badshah” Shah Rukh Khan. Shivani had long carried a cherished wish deep within her heart: to meet the superstar in person.

Recently, thanks to a social media post that quickly gained widespread attention, Shivani’s fervent wish materialized when Shah Rukh Khan himself reached out to her through a video call. The revered actor promptly responded upon learning of Shivani’s dream, engaging her in a heartfelt conversation that lasted approximately 40 minutes. In a heart-warming conclusion to their interaction, SRK even pledged financial assistance to aid Shivani in her battle against the terminal illness. He has also promised financial help to fight the battle of cancer.

Priya, Shivani’s daughter has also said that SRK has promised that he will come to his wedding and will have fish curry at their home with no bones inside.

