Bollywood’s beloved Badshah aka Shah Rukh Khan is one personality who truly needs no introduction. The man has truly been on top of his game in the entertainment industry for the longest time and well, that’s why, today, his stardom truly knows no bounds. Although he remains quite busy, he loves to do his bit to engage with his fans and entertain them with some special conversations on Twitter via #AskSRK platform.

In the latest #AskSrk session, SRK was asked, “Sir woh abs abhi bhi hai ya butter chicken ne dabaa diye #AskSRK”

To which the superstar hilariously replied with praises for the young action star, Tiger referring to his debut film, Heropanti’s famous dialogue. He wrote- As my baby Tiger Shroff famously said ” doosron ke aate nahu mere jaate nahin” ha ha

Tiger will soon be seen in 2 of the biggest films of this year with ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan’ and ‘Ganapath’ this year. SRK’s Pathaan continues to break records and he will further be seen in ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’.

Right now, all SRK fans are incredibly happy as he's currently enjoying the grand success of Pathaan with the likes of John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and others. Well, absolutely amazing and hilarious, ain't it?