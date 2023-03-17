Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji are two of the most loved and admired actors in the country. Both of them have been a part of fantastic and stunning projects together and well, no wonder, the audience loves them wholeheartedly. While Shah Rukh Khan has been a part of the industry for the longest time since the beginning of the 90s decade, Rani Mukerji too has been weaving her magic on the big screen for quite sometime to win hearts of one and all. Both Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji share a great bond of friendship and mutual affection with each other and well, that’s why, they never really shy away from complimenting each other when their good work is in display for one and all to see.

Right now, Rani Mukerji is getting a lot of love and appreciation for her latest movie aka ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’. Her performance in the movie is getting a lot of love and appreciation from the audience and well, no wonder, she deserves it all. Well, seems like just like other fans, even Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t resist himself from compliment Rani Mukerji for her versatility and charm. King Khan took to social media to share his thoughts on her performance and wrote,

What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch. pic.twitter.com/xKrphoY6SG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 16, 2023

