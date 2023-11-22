Shahid Kapoor’s Classy Suit Or Varun Dhawan’s Cool Co-ordinated Set, Who Is Heartthrob In Black?

The dapper boys of Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, never cease to capture hearts with their top-notch fashion. Both actors have massive female fans and always win hearts with their style. Recently, both of them embraced their respective styles in black outfits. Let’s find out who looks heartthrob in the staple color.

Shahid Kapoor’s Classy Black Look

Kabir Singh actor Shahid has always been the favorite of many of us. The charming chocolate boy, this time, spreads his charm in the classy avatar. The actor dons a matte black velvet suit, including a black velvet blazer paired with matching pants. With a zero-cut hairstyle and structured beard, Shahid flaunts his jawline. With the black semi-round glasses, he elevates the classy charm in the black look.

Varun Dhawan’s Co-ordinate Black Look

Bawaal actor Varun Dhawan knows how to rule over hearts, and he did it again in the latest appearance. The actor dons a black leather and woolen fabric jacket paired with matching black pants with the black printed shirt with an open button, increasing the hotness bar. He styles his look like a pro with the black chain. While the classy black shoes complement his appearance, at the same time, semi-transparent glasses elevate his cool charm.

Comparing both, it is difficult to take one name as both Shahid and Varun embrace their respective styles like a pro. However, who do you think did it the best in the black outfit? Drop your views in the comments box.