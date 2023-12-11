Shanaya Kapoor Flaunts Sheer Elegance In Beige Thigh-high Slit Dress, See Bold Photos

In the fashion world, the craze for shimmers keeps reviving in different patterns and cuts. But what keeps it on top is the shine that grabs attention. Choosing the charm of shimmers, recently Shanaya Kapoor graced the red carpet in a beige shimmery dress. Her look was such that we couldn’t resist ourselves staring at her. Here, take a look.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Shimmery Thigh-high Dress

Capturing heart with sensuousness, the darling diva Shanaya Kapoor recently graced a red carpet moment in a stunning shimmery dress. This beige dress has a one-shoulder pattern that enhances the glamour quotient, followed by a cut-out detail around the curves, sets the fashion bar high, while the thigh-high slit makes jaws drop. Not only this, the masterpiece ensemble also has a regal look with the long one-side cape details. She was an absolute show stunner in this outfit.

How To Accessories The Shimmery Look?

Shanaya Kapoor ditched heavy accessories and makeup to let her shimmery outfit into the spotlight. However, the open hairstyle with the sensuousness of her outfit looks breezy. Her rosy cheeks, sleek eye shadow and nude lips complement her makeover, giving a simple yet attractive style. Lastly, with the embellished heels, she walks like a queen of the world.

Did you like Shanaya Kapoor’s shimmery dress? Drop your views in the comments box below.