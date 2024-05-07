Shanaya Kapoor Looks Regal in Red Ethnic Outfits, Earns Praise From Proud Dad Sanjay Kapoor!

Shanaya Kapoor, a newcomer to the profession, consistently makes headlines. Shanaya rose to prominence in the fashion industry before her Bollywood debut. Her exceptional design sense and show-stopping costumes have always drawn attention. And now for her recent images in stunning red ethnic attire. Check out her recent photoshoot appearance-

Shanaya Kapoor’s Red Ethnic Outfits-

Red Lehenga Set

The diva made a stunning choice with that red Lehenga set! The rich red background and the intricate gold embroidery on the flared skirt must have been eye-catching. And pairing it with a plunging neckline and half-sleeve blouse adds a touch of elegance and allure to the overall appearance. It looks like a perfect ensemble for a glamorous and special occasion!

Opt for a classic makeup look with pink glossy lips, defined brows, and soft, light eyeshadow. For a touch of sophistication, she fashioned her hair in middle-parted soft wavy open tresses. She chose statement jewelry pieces to elevate the look, such as gold with green and red earrings, a statement necklace, a maang tikka, rings, and a bracelet.

Red Jacket Set

Shanaya looked gorgeous in a red jacket set. The deep V-plunging neckline blouse with gold lace work embellishments added a touch of sophistication and glamour to her look. Pairing it with a heavy golden work embellished lapel collar full-sleeve jacket adds an extra layer of elegance and richness to her appearance. It perfectly blends traditional and contemporary styles, making her stand out with grace and poise!

She opted for a glamorous makeup look with light-shade eyeshadow and light brown matte lips to complement the outfit. She styled her hair in side-parted wavy open tresses. She chose jewelry pieces that complement the richness of the outfit, such as a statement multi-colored beaded necklace and a shimmery green ring.

As soon as she shared bunch of ethnic pictures on Instagram, her dad came to Her post and commented, “❤️❤️😍🧿 🧿.”

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.