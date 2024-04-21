Shanaya Kapoor’s Cheat Day Treat With Pani Puri Is As Healthy As Homemade Food, Check Out

Shanaya Kapoor is a fresh talent in the town who will soon mark her debut in films with pan India movie Vrushabha alongside South superstar Mohanlal. However, even before shining in films, she has been making headlines for her fashion and fitness freak figure. But what inspires us is that the actress knows what it takes to become an actress, and so she prefers a strict diet and dedication to a fitness regime to keep herself healthy and fit to transform into any role effortlessly. However, she loves to treat her cheat day with something mouth-watering, but health is always her priority. And here’s how Shanaya makes her pani puri as healthy as homemade food.

Wishing for the weekend, Shanaya Kapoor shared photos showcasing a glimpse of her weekend vibes while enjoying a cheat day with mouth-watering Pani Puri. Well, there is no girl who doesn’t like Pani Puri, and Shanaya is like every one of us. But she makes her Pani Puri healthy by preparing it at home.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Pani Puri had some Puris in the jar with homemade teeth Pani and tamarind chutney, some chopped potatoes, boiled chickpeas, boiled mong, and curd. Using all the healthy ingredients, Shanaya makes her pani puri to treat her health, and she can enjoy the cheat day without guilt.

