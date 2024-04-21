Movies | Celebrities

Shanaya Kapoor’s Cheat Day Treat With Pani Puri Is As Healthy As Homemade Food, Check Out

Shanaya Kapoor is treating this cheat day with mouth-watering Pani Puri. But her Pani Pani is as healthy as homemade food. Check out how

Author: Aarti Tiwari
Shanaya Kapoor's Cheat Day Treat With Pani Puri Is As Healthy As Homemade Food, Check Out 892063 Credit: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor is a fresh talent in the town who will soon mark her debut in films with pan India movie Vrushabha alongside South superstar Mohanlal. However, even before shining in films, she has been making headlines for her fashion and fitness freak figure. But what inspires us is that the actress knows what it takes to become an actress, and so she prefers a strict diet and dedication to a fitness regime to keep herself healthy and fit to transform into any role effortlessly. However, she loves to treat her cheat day with something mouth-watering, but health is always her priority. And here’s how Shanaya makes her pani puri as healthy as homemade food.

Wishing for the weekend, Shanaya Kapoor shared photos showcasing a glimpse of her weekend vibes while enjoying a cheat day with mouth-watering Pani Puri. Well, there is no girl who doesn’t like Pani Puri, and Shanaya is like every one of us. But she makes her Pani Puri healthy by preparing it at home.

Shanaya Kapoor's Cheat Day Treat With Pani Puri Is As Healthy As Homemade Food, Check Out 892062

Shanaya Kapoor’s Pani Puri had some Puris in the jar with homemade teeth Pani and tamarind chutney, some chopped potatoes, boiled chickpeas, boiled mong, and curd. Using all the healthy ingredients, Shanaya makes her pani puri to treat her health, and she can enjoy the cheat day without guilt.

Did you like Shanaya Kapoor’s healthy cheat day treat? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Related Post

Shanaya Kapoor Spends Captivating Silhouette Hours With Her Furry Friend Pablo, See Pics! 890132
Shanaya Kapoor Spends Captivating Silhouette Hours With Her Furry Friend Pablo, See Pics!
Malaika Arora Or Shanaya Kapoor: Whose Mini Dress With Blazer Style Is Steal-worthy? 889398
Malaika Arora Or Shanaya Kapoor: Whose Mini Dress With Blazer Style Is Steal-worthy?
Shanaya Kapoor Sparks Royal Allure In Traditional Red Saree, See Viral Photos 885743
Shanaya Kapoor Sparks Royal Allure In Traditional Red Saree, See Viral Photos
Shanaya Kapoor's Trendy Way To Style A White Shirt Is Must-see, Check Out Photos 885373
Shanaya Kapoor's Trendy Way To Style A White Shirt Is Must-see, Check Out Photos
Slaying In Style: Shanaya Kapoor's Allure In Black Dress And Red Lipstick 885303
Slaying In Style: Shanaya Kapoor's Allure In Black Dress And Red Lipstick
Shanaya Kapoor Unveils Secret To Her Curvy And Fit Figure 879601
Shanaya Kapoor Unveils Secret To Her Curvy And Fit Figure
Shanaya Kapoor Goes Candid On Streets Of New York, Take A Look At Her Cool Style 878870
Shanaya Kapoor Goes Candid On Streets Of New York, Take A Look At Her Cool Style
All Cuddles! Shanaya Kapoor’s pawdorable moment with her dog goes viral 878232
All Cuddles! Shanaya Kapoor’s pawdorable moment with her dog goes viral
Hot Food, Sight-seeing And Street Walks: Shanaya Kapoor's Vacay Goals 877263
Hot Food, Sight-seeing And Street Walks: Shanaya Kapoor's Vacay Goals
Cosy winter and coffee quests! Shanaya Kapoor’s winter vibes 876674
Cosy winter and coffee quests! Shanaya Kapoor’s winter vibes