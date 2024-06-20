Sharvari Wagh And Shraddha Kapoor Dance At Munjya Success Party, Film Approaches 70 Crore Mark

The supernatural comedy horror Munjya, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is buzzing all over the internet with the impressive success of the film at the box office. And it seems the fever is not due anytime soon. Celebrating the big milestone, the lead actress parties with Stree star Shraddha Kapoor at the success party of Munjya.

Last night, a cozy and fun-filled party was held in town to celebrate Munjya’s success. Sharvari Wagh and Shraddha Kapoor joined the party to make it grand and entertaining. At the success bash, Sharvari Wagh posed with Shraddha Kapoor and Manushi Chhillar. Abhay Verma, who played a key role in the film, also attended the party.

In addition, director Aditya Sarpotdar, filmmaker Amar Kaushik, video editor Taran Singh, and actress Bhagyashree Limaye attended the success party. In one of the videos, Shraddha dances with Sharvari and the other cast and crew of Munjya, celebrating the big milestone.

On the other hand, Munjya continues to rage at the box office, collecting rupees 3.35 crore on its 13th day. With this, the total domestic collection approaches the 70 crore mark. The film has earned 68 crore so far, while the worldwide collection is 83.46 crore, and soon the film will hit the 100 crore mark, making the film a big success.