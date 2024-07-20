Sharvari Wagh To Priyanka Chopra: 4 Bollywood Divas’ Inspired Yellow Lehenga Picks For Bride-To-Be’s Haldi Ceremony

Indian weddings are extravagant events that typically last 2-3 days. Many rituals and ceremonies are involved, one of which is the haldi ceremony. During the preparations for the wedding, it’s important for the bride (Dulhan) to look stunning, even during the haldi ceremony. A traditional garment like a lehenga can help the bride exude glamour, and the color yellow is often associated with this ceremony. Here are four Bollywood celebrity-approved options that would look beautiful for this occasion!

Bollywood Divas’ Lehenga Set-

Sharvari Wagh

This mustard yellow lehenga by ace designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is ravishing. The black silver sea jewel work embellished on the skirt and the sleeveless, stunning deep-neck blouse give her a stunning look. The lehenga has been decked with shiny organza fabric with a mustard yellow border that will look wonderful on brides.

Pooja Hegde

This celeb is known for her charm and breathtaking dress sense. Her yellow lehenga by House Of Masaba looks elegant. The silver embroidery on the V-neck full-sleeve blouse and the lehenga’s plain dupatta with a heavy silver border will appear attractive during the Haldi ceremony.

Ananya Panday

Are you not a huge fan of yellow and want more colors in your outfit? Take cues from Ananya Panday. For one of the Anant-Radhika weddings, celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia dressed the actor in this heavenly yellow lehenga. It has very attractive embroidery, a matching dupatta, and a backless blouse, making you look haldi-ready but with an elegant twist!

Priyanka Chopra

The ever-charming Priyanka Chopra is a vision in a bright yellow lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani. The intricate embroidery work on her entire outfit exudes wedding vibes. Opt for a deep V-neckline, sleeveless blouse, high-waisted lehenga, and sheer dupatta. If you’re looking for something suitable for a haldi ceremony, then this is the dress you want to invest in.

These Bollywood divas’ styles offer a range of inspirations, from traditional elegance to modern trends, ensuring every bride-to-be finds a yellow lehenga that suits her style for the Haldi ceremony.