“She might slap me on my face”, Gulshan Devaiah on Tamannaah Bhatia as he linked her with Vijay Varma, read

Gulshan Devaiah and his consistent unconventional narratives in Indian cinema have given him the opportunity to mark his niche in the industry. As of late, the actor has been leading headlines as he teased Vijay Varma with Tamannaah in different occasions.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 May,2023 00:35:00
Gulshan Devaiah‘s filmography stands as a genuine showdown to his versatility as an actor. Throughout his career, he has showcased his remarkable talent and willingness to explore unconventional narratives, leaving a lasting impact on audiences.

In films like “Shaitan,” “Hunterrr,” and “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota,” Devaiah has delivered noteworthy performances that have garnered critical acclaim. These roles have allowed him to delve into complex characters, portraying their intricacies with depth and authenticity. By fearlessly pushing the boundaries, he has proven his ability to breathe life into unconventional stories, capturing the attention of viewers.

As of late, the actor has been leading headlines as he teased Vijay Varma with Tamannaah in different occasions. And given that, here’s what he had to say about the same in a latest conversation.

Gulshan Devaiah thinks Tamannaah might slap him

When asked about the incident, where Gulshan linked Vijay Varma with Tamannaah Bhatia, teasing the former, Gulshan said, “I have no idea. I had only seen 2-3 pictures of them together. I haven’t met her. I don’t even know her. For all you know, she might slap me on my face and be like ‘tum kya bakwas kar rahe ho mere baare mein'(laughs). I don’t know. I got trolled a little bit by her fans, very mildly, not like intensely. They tell me ‘how dare you discuss somebody’s private life’. I am like ‘Maine kya kia yaar? Maine toh naam bhi nahi liya’. But on a serious note, I have no idea. It’s their personal life. But I just found an opportunity to tease him.” As quoted by News 18

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

