Shilpa Shetty aces the power suit play in grey blazer and trouser, check out

Shilpa Shetty, renowned for her iconic role in Dhadkan, graced the stage while promoting her upcoming series crafted by the visionary Rohit Shetty. Joining forces with accomplished actors like Siddharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa radiated glamour in a formal steel grey power suit by the Situationists, showcasing her impeccable style and fashion-forward choices.

Artistry in Steel Grey: The Power Suit Ensemble

In this fashion revelation, Shilpa Shetty opted for a steel grey power suit that redefined sophistication. The grey blazer, adorned with a symmetric and artistically designed flap-style collar, added an extra layer of refinement to the ensemble. The formal piece, featuring puffed sleeves and a carefully chosen pocket square, showcased Shilpa’s attention to detail and her ability to elevate any look.

Flaunting Curves: The Fitted Silhouette

The fitted silhouette of the blazer was nothing short of poetic, gracefully embracing Shilpa Shetty’s curves at all the right places. This not only highlighted her impeccable sense of style but also allowed her to flaunt her toned body with confidence. The matching steel grey wide-legged pants, with their oversized silhouette, provided comfort without compromising on the elevated appearance.

Pumps and Panache: Elevating the Ensemble

To complete the ensemble, Shilpa selected black sharp-toed pumps, adding a harmonious and exceptionally formal allure to her outfit. The choice of footwear showcased her attention to detail, creating a cohesive and polished look that exuded confidence and sophistication.

Tresses in Waves: Perfecting the Look

Choosing to keep her hair down, styled into gentle waves, Shilpa’s locks cascaded beautifully down her back, framing her face with sheer perfection. This final touch added a touch of glamour and completed the overall elegance of her fashion statement, leaving a lasting impression on onlookers. Shilpa Shetty’s fashion choices, as always, proved to be nothing short of iconic.