Movies | Celebrities

Shilpa Shetty Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Chocolate Brown Leather Dress

Shilpa Shetty recently graced the screens with her hot brown chocolate leather dress. Her glamorous avatar has left fans stunned. Check the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
Shilpa Shetty Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Chocolate Brown Leather Dress Credit: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty, the undisputed queen of fashion, once graced the screens in a hot avatar. Known for her impeccable fashion and style, the Sukhee actress has often been the talk of the town. From traditional sarees to stunning bodycon dresses, the actress has every outfit in her collection. And her latest glam in a chocolate brown dress is no exception. So, let’s dive into her full look.

Shilpa Shetty’s Chocolate Brown Glam

Wow, wow, and how! In the captivating ensemble, Shilpa Shetty shows her picturesque figure. The chocolate brown one-shoulder dress features a ruched pattern around the hips. At the same time, the thigh-high slit looks sexy. The body-fitting outfit hugs Shilpa’s figure in such a way that it defines her hourglass figure, making fans swoon.

Shilpa Shetty Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Chocolate Brown Leather Dress 878873

That’s not all! Shilpa ditched the usual accessories ritual and opted for a soft, curly, open hairstyle that complements her appearance. The dewy base with rosy cheeks brings the wow factor to her look. Her eyes play important roles in her charismatic appearance with the smokey eye shadow and eyeliner. The nude lips bring the best of her appearance. Shilpa completes her glam with the beige pencil heels. Shilpa makes fans swoon throughout the photos with her striking glimpse, and we love how she rocks her look.

Did you like Shilpa Shetty’s chocolate brown bodycon dress? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.

Also Read

Feisty, Badass and Brave: Shilpa Shetty bring her action game strong as the first female cop of Rohit Shetty’s copverse in Indian Police Force
Feisty, Badass and Brave: Shilpa Shetty bring her action game strong as the first female cop of Rohit Shetty’s copverse in Indian Police Force
Shilpa Shetty cuts it chic in black bodysuit and high-thigh slit skirt
Shilpa Shetty cuts it chic in black bodysuit and high-thigh slit skirt
Indian Police Force: IPS Kiran Bedi and Shilpa Shetty’s special connection revealed
Indian Police Force: IPS Kiran Bedi and Shilpa Shetty’s special connection revealed
Shilpa Shetty makes a case for stripes in this Bibhu Mohapatra midi dress
Shilpa Shetty makes a case for stripes in this Bibhu Mohapatra midi dress
Shilpa Shetty aces the power suit play in grey blazer and trouser, check out
Shilpa Shetty aces the power suit play in grey blazer and trouser, check out
Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Monday motivation’ mantra is here! Read
Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Monday motivation’ mantra is here! Read
Teaser Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi has created a massive stir garnering 60Million views in 24 hours!
Teaser Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi has created a massive stir garnering 60Million views in 24 hours!
Shilpa Shetty aces contemporary glow in yellow striped saree, see photos
Shilpa Shetty aces contemporary glow in yellow striped saree, see photos
Manish Malhotra wraps up shooting his directorial debut “Bun Tikki”, Shilpa Shetty proud
Manish Malhotra wraps up shooting his directorial debut “Bun Tikki”, Shilpa Shetty proud
Shilpa Shetty’s Maldives escapade is all about family love [Photos]
Shilpa Shetty’s Maldives escapade is all about family love [Photos]