Shilpa Shetty is a heartthrob beauty in the town. Recently, the diva made a stunning appearance in a pink saree with a bustier blouse. Check out below in the article

Hold your seats, folks, because Shilpa Shetty is here to steal your attention with her desi glam in the latest viral photos. The stunning diva is known to make head-turning appearances with her saree style. From floral to denim, she has aced every saree look like a queen. And this new avatar in pink saree is no exception.

Shilpa Shetty’s Epitomises Beauty In Pink Saree

In the viral glimpse of Shilpa, the diva can be seen wearing a hot plain pink saree, which she paired with a deep neckline bustier blouse. The shoulder-high gloves give her stunning ‘Barbie’ vibes. Saree is the ultimate choice of Shilpa Shetty to embrace her style wherever she goes.

But wait, there is more! She opts for a long diamond and motif embellished necklace to round up her monotone glam. With smokey eye makeup, rosy cheeks, and pink lips. Shilpa Shetty dons the pink saree to promote her upcoming film Sukhee. What’s more? With the pink toe-point heels, she gives herself a confident statement appearance.

Throughout the viral video and photos, Shilpa Shetty is making hearts swoon with her pictures glam-flaunting her curvy midriff. When she was asked ‘Kaise ho’ by the paparazzo. The actress didn’t leave a moment to promote her film and answered them, “Sukhee hu mai.”

