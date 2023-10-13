Movies | Celebrities

Shilpa Shetty, Mahima Nambiar & Vaani Kapoor keep it 'cheery n chic' in flowy yellow sarees

When it comes to fashion, these fabulous ladies sure know how to up the fun quotient while keeping it utterly chic! Shilpa Shetty, Mahima Nambiar, and Vaani Kapoor have recently graced the scene in their vibrant yellow sarees, turning heads and lifting spirits with their effervescent style. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Oct,2023 10:15:17
Shilpa Shetty, Mahima Nambiar & Vaani Kapoor keep it 'cheery n chic' in flowy yellow sarees 860828

When it comes to fashion, these fabulous ladies sure know how to up the fun quotient while keeping it utterly chic! Shilpa Shetty, Mahima Nambiar, and Vaani Kapoor have recently graced the scene in their vibrant yellow sarees, turning heads and lifting spirits with their effervescent style. Like a burst of sunshine on a cloudy day, they’ve shown that sarees aren’t just about tradition; they’re a canvas for contemporary glamour and a recipe for infectious cheer. So, fasten your seatbelts, because this trio is about to take you on a colourful, fashionable joyride through the world of flowy, cheerful, and oh-so-chic sarees!

Sunny Saree Stunner: Shilpa Shetty Shines

Speaking of those iconic six-yards, a bright yellow, golden-embellished sheer saree took the spotlight, and the stunning Shilpa Shetty was its crowning wearer. This saree’s sheer elegance was an absolute eye-catcher, and it got even more stylish when paired with a shiny, glittery yellow sleeveless blouse. The ensemble not only accentuated Shilpa’s toned midriff but also served up some serious fashion inspiration. With sleek, luscious straight hair, dewy eyes, nude lips, and perfectly sculpted eyebrows, Shilpa Shetty showcased how to seamlessly combine tradition and trendiness.

Shilpa Shetty, Mahima Nambiar & Vaani Kapoor keep it 'cheery n chic' in flowy yellow sarees 860819

Shilpa Shetty, Mahima Nambiar & Vaani Kapoor keep it 'cheery n chic' in flowy yellow sarees 860820

Shilpa Shetty, Mahima Nambiar & Vaani Kapoor keep it 'cheery n chic' in flowy yellow sarees 860821

Shilpa Shetty, Mahima Nambiar & Vaani Kapoor keep it 'cheery n chic' in flowy yellow sarees 860822

Floral Sunshine: Mahima Nambiar’s Radiant Choice

For those who want to bring a touch of sunshine to their wardrobe, a sun-yellow, florally designed silk saree was Mahima Nambiar’s radiant choice. The saree exuded an air of understated glamour, made even more captivating with its deep back cut blouse design. Mahima paired her ensemble with a short wavy hairdo and minimal makeup, demonstrating how simplicity can be the ultimate form of sophistication in saree fashion.

Shilpa Shetty, Mahima Nambiar & Vaani Kapoor keep it 'cheery n chic' in flowy yellow sarees 860823

Shilpa Shetty, Mahima Nambiar & Vaani Kapoor keep it 'cheery n chic' in flowy yellow sarees 860824

Shilpa Shetty, Mahima Nambiar & Vaani Kapoor keep it 'cheery n chic' in flowy yellow sarees 860825

Elegant Organza Ensemble: Vaani Kapoor’s Graceful Elegance

Elegance took centre stage with a yellow organza saree, gracefully worn by Vaani Kapoor. The delicate fabric draped beautifully, and it found a perfect match in a strappy, stylish sleeveless blouse. Complemented by wavy, flowing locks, a tasteful makeover, and a subtle pink lip tint, Vaani Kapoor’s look represented the epitome of timeless charm. The addition of stunning diamond ear studs added a touch of luxury to this already sophisticated ensemble.

Shilpa Shetty, Mahima Nambiar & Vaani Kapoor keep it 'cheery n chic' in flowy yellow sarees 860826

Shilpa Shetty, Mahima Nambiar & Vaani Kapoor keep it 'cheery n chic' in flowy yellow sarees 860827

In the world of saree fashion, these three striking ensembles showcase the versatility and endless possibilities that this iconic Indian attire offers. The play between tradition and modernity, simplicity and glamour, and elegance and chic is a testament to the enduring appeal of the saree. With Shilpa Shetty, Mahima Nambiar, and Vaani Kapoor as its glamorous ambassadors, the saree continues to evolve and captivate in the ever-changing landscape of fashion.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Pink Power Play! Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Shilpa Shetty high-octane outfits are absolute win [Photos] 859631
Pink Power Play! Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Shilpa Shetty high-octane outfits are absolute win [Photos]
Shilpa Shetty's Gown Fashion Collection Is All 'Glittery' And 'Glamourous' [Photos] 859167
Shilpa Shetty’s Gown Fashion Collection Is All ‘Glittery’ And ‘Glamourous’ [Photos]
Desi VS Vedeshi: Sonam Bajwa In Saree Or Shilpa Shetty In Gown, Who Is Too Hot To Handle In Red Outfit 857662
Desi VS Vedeshi: Sonam Bajwa In Saree Or Shilpa Shetty In Gown, Who Is Too Hot To Handle In Red Outfit
Shilpa Shetty And Mouni Roy Style Their Night Event In Glittery Gowns, Take Cues 857182
Shilpa Shetty And Mouni Roy Style Their Night Event In Glittery Gowns, Take Cues
Saree, Lehenga To Crop Top And Skirt: Shilpa Shetty's Fashion Book Is All About Trendy Picks 856223
Saree, Lehenga To Crop Top And Skirt: Shilpa Shetty’s Fashion Book Is All About Trendy Picks
Sukhee Leaves You With A Smile 854373
Sukhee Review Leaves You With A Smile

Latest Stories

Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Fans For Wishes on His 81st Birthday; Aishwarya Says, 'Always, God Bless' 860945
Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Fans For Wishes on His 81st Birthday; Aishwarya Says, ‘Always, God Bless’
Will Kishore Kumar’s Biopic Ever Be Made? 860941
Will Kishore Kumar’s Biopic Ever Be Made?
Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan: Celeb-Approved Navratri lehenga designs for girls [Photos] 860804
Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan: Celeb-Approved Navratri lehenga designs for girls [Photos]
Go glam this Navaratri with Rakul Preet Singh, Tamanna Bhatia & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga blouse design [Photos] 860796
Go glam this Navaratri with Rakul Preet Singh, Tamanna Bhatia & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga blouse design [Photos]
Tracksuits are your travel-ready essentials! Take cues from Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi & Sara Ali Khan 860912
Tracksuits are your travel-ready essentials! Take cues from Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi & Sara Ali Khan
Wedding Guest Style: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif & Priyanka Chopra's traditional dresses to steal 860787
Wedding Guest Style: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif & Priyanka Chopra’s traditional dresses to steal
Read Latest News