Shilpa Shetty's Gown Fashion Collection Is All 'Glittery' And 'Glamourous' [Photos]

Highlights

Shilpa Shetty shows her gown fashion collection.

Shilpa looks stunning in the glittery gown.

Shilpa shows the glamour quotient in a ruffle gown.

Shilpa Shetty is a fashion enthusiast. She is known to make heads turn with her fashion choices. Among these, gowns are very popular. Her gown fashion collection is all glittery and glamorous. Check out the spectacular looks in glittery gowns and ruffle gowns.

Shilpa’s Glittery Gown.

The charming Shilpa flaunts her picturesque figure in the grey glitter gown. A blue trail at the bottom follows this body-hugging blue one-shoulder bodice. The ruched grey sequins embellished the other shoulder, giving her a sense of sensuality. In this stunning dress, the actress exudes masterpiece class. The diamond necklace, alluring makeup, and open hairstyle complete her glittery look.

Shilpa’s Ruffle Gown

Sukhee actress Shilpa in this gown looks rocking. The stunning yellow gown with the ruffle details starting from her curves looks stylish. The up-and-down floor sweeping pattern makes it look grand. The huge frills around the v-neckline give her power-woman vibes. With the sleek high ponytail, basic eye makeup, statement earrings, and lipstick elevate her glam. The matching yellow heels uplift her appearance.

Undoubtedly, Shilpa Shetty’s gown fashion collection is amazing.

Which look you like more? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments box below.