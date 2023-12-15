Shruti Haasan stirs glam in sequinned top and skirt, see photos

Shruti Haasan recently set the fashion scene ablaze with her timeless elegance. Dressed in a spellbinding black co-ord set, the actress showcased not just her penchant for style but an artful mastery of it. Each element of her attire, from the silver-embellished blouse to the satin skirt, whispered tales of glamour and grace. Let’s set for a fashion journey as we unravel the mystique woven by Shruti Haasan in her mesmerizing black ensemble.

Shruti Haasan recently mesmerized her followers with a series of dazzling pictures featuring her decked up in a gorgeous black co-ord set. Demonstrating her unwavering love for the classic hue, the actress showcased her fashion finesse in a sleek skirt and a sleeveless blouse adorned with silver embroidery.

Courtesy of JADE by Monica and Karishma, Shruti’s ensemble exuded sophistication and modern charm. The long satin skirt harmoniously complemented the intricately embellished blouse, creating a perfect blend of glamour and grace. With her lustrous black hair flowing freely, Shruti added a touch of timeless allure by accessorizing with a pearl necklace featuring a crystal pendant.

The enchanting snapshots captured Shruti Haasan in a mystique aura, with her black outfit serving as a canvas for her ethereal beauty. The subtle yet impactful makeup further enhanced her features, with winged eyeliner and kajal defining her eyes, blush-tinted cheeks providing a rosy glow, and brown lips adding the final strokes of sophistication. Once again, Shruti Haasan proved that black is more than just a color; it’s a statement, and she effortlessly embraced every facet of it with her signature style.